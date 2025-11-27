TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Receives $7.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.4167.

TMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

In related news, insider Erika Ilves sold 1,591,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $9,182,868.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,145,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,219.84. The trade was a 58.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TMC the metals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 766,167 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,038 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TMC the metals by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMC opened at $5.83 on Friday. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.71.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that TMC the metals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

