Tina Killough Busch Sells 2,598 Shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI) Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,013.24. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 12.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ATI by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATI by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

