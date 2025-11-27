Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,808 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,808 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in KB Financial Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 76,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $271,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KB. Wall Street Zen lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. KB Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

