Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,490 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grab by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,455,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,092,000 after buying an additional 10,428,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Grab by 13.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,114,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,675 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 13.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 39,845,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710,420 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 35,148,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 32,063,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,193 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $7.00 target price on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.03 and a beta of 0.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.44 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

