Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. $SDHC

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Smith Douglas Homes worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 32.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,211,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after acquiring an additional 298,227 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 20.2% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 840,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after buying an additional 141,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $994.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $262.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

