Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $131.11 and a 52 week high of $218.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.