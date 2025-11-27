The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 192,462 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $146,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $184.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.