The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 900.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Progressive by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.52.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,802.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,332 shares of company stock worth $10,564,558. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

