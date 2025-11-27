The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

NYSE HIG opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $138.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,336,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

