Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 422.23 and traded as high as GBX 456.40. Tesco shares last traded at GBX 455.19, with a volume of 22,762,850 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesco from GBX 470 to GBX 495 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 461.25.

Tesco Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 448.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 422.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The company has a market cap of £29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The retailer reported GBX 15.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tesco had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Tesco PLC will post 27.374848 EPS for the current year.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

