Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,133 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $432.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.68 and a 200 day moving average of $425.04. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.95.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. This represents a 69.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

