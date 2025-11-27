Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

