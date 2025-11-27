Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 23,100 Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341,150 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $305,876,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crown Castle by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,433,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $149,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.84. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Crown Castle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

