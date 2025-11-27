TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE HP opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.27). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.88%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,483,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 71,168 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,474,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,741,000 after purchasing an additional 249,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,132,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,102,000 after buying an additional 87,882 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 22.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,720,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 321,004 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.