TC Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

