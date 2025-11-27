Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Holdings Reduced by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,741 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Columbia Bank increased its position in Tapestry by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,224 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,920 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 163.4% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 211,496 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,216 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 126.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,665 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 131,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,104,205. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 126,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,985 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

