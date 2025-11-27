Tang Agnes Sells 1,881 Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Tang Agnes sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $144,366.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,885.25. This trade represents a 17.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02, a PEG ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.04.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $250.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 18,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $96.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

