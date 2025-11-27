Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $88.29 Average PT from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.2857.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 40.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $67.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

