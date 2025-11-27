Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Eastman Chemical worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $106.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.