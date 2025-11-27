Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Comerica worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,308,000 after buying an additional 472,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,663,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,423,000 after acquiring an additional 231,885 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,593,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 923,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,321,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,107,000 after purchasing an additional 203,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.91%.The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.