Swiss National Bank Makes New $18.34 Million Investment in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of SEI Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $51,773,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,832,000 after acquiring an additional 605,252 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in SEI Investments by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 782,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,472,000 after acquiring an additional 543,753 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,490,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,852,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $856,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. The trade was a 38.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $80.83 on Thursday. SEI Investments Company has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $578.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.75 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.