Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 268.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,301,000 after acquiring an additional 615,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 828,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after acquiring an additional 468,944 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 816,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $183,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,663.36. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,547.47. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 128,890 shares of company stock worth $17,057,659 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $125.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.59. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.15 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

