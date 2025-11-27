Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Middleby worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 168.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Middleby by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Middleby from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.57.

Middleby Stock Up 0.2%

Middleby stock opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The Middleby Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.82 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.29.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.34. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $982.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

