Summit Global Investments Takes $303,000 Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,669 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 45,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

NYSE:HMY opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Harmony Gold Mining Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMY. Zacks Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

