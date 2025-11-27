Summit Global Investments Sells 203,816 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 203,816 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Corning were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 32.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Corning by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 217,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,053.75. This represents a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

