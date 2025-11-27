Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 3,226 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELE. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Franklin Electric by 36.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $96.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.84. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.71%.The firm had revenue of $581.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.