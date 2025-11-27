Summit Global Investments Buys New Position in GDS Holdings $GDS

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of GDS by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 537,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 147,028 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $12,745,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GDS by 30.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 89,059 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $8,858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 804.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 261,117 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. GDS Holdings has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $405.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.81 million. GDS had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. GDS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

