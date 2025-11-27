Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMFG opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

