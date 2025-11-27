Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,153 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMFG. Zacks Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

