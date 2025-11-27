STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Now Covered by Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STM. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BNP Paribas raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

NYSE STM opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.67.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650,244 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $124,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 188.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,785 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,860,000 after buying an additional 3,325,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $58,593,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $34,912,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $30,565,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

