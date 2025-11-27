STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. BNP Paribas raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

STM opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.67.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3,086.5% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

