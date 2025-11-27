Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 18,271 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,406,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $132.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.60. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $116.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

