Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,226,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $127.51 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.25.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $6,590,411.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,146 shares of company stock worth $14,012,141. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.