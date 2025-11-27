Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 276,760 Shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF $TUSI

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report) by 46,908.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,760 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:TUSI opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

