Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF $IQQQ

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQQQ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 239.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $137,000. CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of IQQQ opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $296.49 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.09. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

