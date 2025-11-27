Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,536,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $1,377,000.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8%

BAR opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

