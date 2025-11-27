Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,627 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $162,127,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in American Tower by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,838,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,694,000 after purchasing an additional 743,617 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $181.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.08. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

