Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PRU opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.18%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

