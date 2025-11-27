Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,911,000 after purchasing an additional 221,958 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,744,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,149,000 after buying an additional 21,263 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after buying an additional 93,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

