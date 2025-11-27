Stevens Capital Partners Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 313,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,031,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,304,000 after buying an additional 38,198 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $106.63 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.