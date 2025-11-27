Stevens Capital Partners Buys 10,758 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 67,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $95.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

