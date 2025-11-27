Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,650.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STWD. Zacks Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

