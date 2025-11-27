Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 141,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 24,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

