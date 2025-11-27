Standex International’s (SXI) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $272.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI opened at $243.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $247.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,973 shares in the company, valued at $24,433,655. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $223,310.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,167.99. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,509. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 866,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,642,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 636.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 1,619.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,251 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,763,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,766,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

