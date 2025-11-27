S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 81,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $13,151,000. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 324,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 289,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,500 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.55 per share, with a total value of $91,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,201.75. The trade was a 5.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 2.8%

STBA stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.98. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.61 million for the quarter. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

