SSP Group’s (SSPG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSPG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 price objective (down previously from GBX 330) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 285 to GBX 262 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 232.83.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 152 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 134.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 196.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.17.

SSP Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 69,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173, for a total value of £119,382.11. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

