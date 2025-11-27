SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Stake Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2,783.5% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of SPTI opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

