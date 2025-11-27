SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,200,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 57,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

