SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading 20% Higher – Time to Buy?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. 26,601,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 price target on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 46.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLG
SolGold Trading Up 4.6%
SolGold Company Profile
SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SolGold
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.