Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) & Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Critical Review

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Smith & Wesson Brands and Clarus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 1 2 1 0 2.00 Clarus 1 2 2 0 2.20

Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.30%. Clarus has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.68%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Clarus.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $471.40 million 0.82 $13.43 million $0.24 36.42 Clarus $264.32 million 0.52 -$52.29 million ($2.11) -1.70

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Clarus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Smith & Wesson Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Clarus. Clarus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Clarus pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Smith & Wesson Brands pays out 216.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clarus pays out -4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Smith & Wesson Brands has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Smith & Wesson Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Clarus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands 2.34% 3.10% 2.00% Clarus -31.52% -4.30% -3.40%

Volatility and Risk

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Clarus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Clarus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Clarus on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its products for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond Equipment and PIEPS brands. The Adventure segment offers engineered automotive roof racks, trays, mounting systems, luggage boxes, carriers, recovery boards, and accessories under the Rhino-Rack brand; and overlanding and off-road vehicle recovery and extraction tracks for the overland and the off-road market under the MAXTRAX brand, as well as sells and retails overlanding and off-road vehicle under the TRED brand. It markets and distributes its products through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as through its websites. The company was formerly known as Black Diamond, Inc. and changed its name to Clarus Corporation in August 2017. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

